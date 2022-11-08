Veterans Day commemorations planned in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

WATERLOO — Veterans Day will be marked Friday with events in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

In Waterloo, a celebration will be held starting at 10 a.m. inside Veterans Memorial Hall, 1915 Courbat Court. That will be followed by an 11 a.m. traditional rifle salute at Soldiers & Sailors Park, which is the plaza area outside of the building. The salute commemorates the armistice of World War I.

AMVETS Post 49 will also hold an event at 10:30 a.m. in the gymnasium at Cedar Falls High School, 1015 Division St., Cedar Falls.

Both events are open to the public. No further information was available about the Cedar Falls veterans event.

Veterans Memorial Hall commissioners will speak during the 10 a.m. Waterloo celebration, according to Jim Lentfer, one of the commission members. Bill Quibell will provide patriotic music for the event. The ceremony will include a rededication of rooms within the hall.

"The Kitchen/Canteen will be dedicated to Marcia Courbat, 21 year member of the Commission who passed recently," Lentfer said in an email. Courbat, a founding member of the city’s Veterans Memorial Hall commission in the late 1990s, died in January at the age of 98. In August, the street outside Veterans Memorial Hall was renamed in her honor.

Speakers will also delve into more distant veterans' history during the ceremony.

"As the Veterans Memorial Hall Commission began to plan for this event we discovered little was known about the Civil War veterans other rooms were dedicated to and we made a decision to share our research with the community," Lentfer said.

Veterans Memorial Hall is on the National Registry of Historic Places and was built in 1915 through efforts of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans organization. The building is owned by Waterloo and is operated by the city-established commission. Members are drawn from 11 veterans organizations.

The Grout Museum District also plans the special event "Service and Sacrifice: Remembering the USS Juneau and the 5 Sullivan Brothers" at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, at 503 South St., will commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the USS Juneau's sinking.

A 17-minute video about the five Sullivan brothers will be shown. The brothers served together on the USS Juneau, a light cruiser that was struck by a torpedo and sank in the South Pacific around Nov. 13, 1942, during the Battle of Guadalcanal. It was the greatest military loss suffered by any single American family during World War II.

Following the video, Kelly Sullivan – grandaughter and great-niece of the brothers – will speak about the significance of the event. At the conclusion of Sullivan's talk, there will be three brief living history presentations offered in the upper level of the museum related to the Sullivan Brothers, ending at 3 p.m.

There will also be several family-friendly activities on Veterans Day: a scavenger hunt for prizes as well as coloring and letter writing to a veteran.

Veterans and active duty members of the military recieve free admission to the 1 p.m. program and the museum on Friday and Saturday. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The special program is included with regular museum admission for all other visitors.