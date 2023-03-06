WATERLOO -- T

WATERLOO -- Two family members of a Navy airman missing during World War II will talk about their family's efforts to identify and return his remains during the Grout Museum District’s veteran’s coffee from 10 a.m. to noon March 15 at Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

Sherri Peterson and Pete Hittle, niece and nephew-in-law of Alden Pearl Anders, will talk about the status of the family's research into tracking down and returning Anders' remains.

Hittle, formerly of Sioux City and now living in Louisiana, will make a presentation via Zoom from Louisiana and take questions from attendees. Peterson, of Cedar Falls, also will be present at the coffee to greet veterans.

Alden Pearl Anders, a native of Moneta in northwest Iowa, and members of his Navy bomber crew were shot down during a mission of the coast of Indonesia in June 1945. One crew member survived the crash and was executed by the Japanese. The rest were listed as missing and presumed dead. Their remains, as yet unidentified, are believed to be at a national military cemetery in Hawaii. The family is pursuing identification of Anders' and his crewmates' remains with the Defense POW-MIA Agency and congressional representatives.

The Anders family is paying for the costs of the March 15 coffee in memory of Sherri Peterson's recently deceased father, Merwin Anders of Waterloo who was Alden Pearl Anders' brother. He was a regular visitor to the Grout Museum District.

