Veterans at Waterloo condo complex get new donated ramp

WATERLOO – Mobility-challenged military veterans at the Regency North senior condo complex couldn’t curb their disdain for the steep curbside and front access to their building.
For an old sailor like U.S Navy Korean War era veteran Duane Jaschen, it was pretty unnavigable.
“For walkers, it’s a killer,” he said.
And not just for Jaschen, but for just about all the other Regency North veterans. They range up to 97 in age and served in conflicts and eras from World War II, to Korea to Vietnam.
Veterans make up roughly a third of the residents of the 36-unit complex on Westchester Road. Nearly all of them have mobility issues; several use walkers.
“It was a trip-and-fall danger, I’ll tell you,” said Mary Ferguson, vice president of the condo owners association. “We had a curb out front that was so tall you couldn’t get your walker over it or a wheelchair down it.”
It became more of a concern as Regency North’s veteran and overall population became older, said association president Neil Jackson, a Vietnam-era veteran. By 2019, the nearly 50-year-old building, once mainly a summer residence for snowbirds, had become a 55-plus, mostly year-round retirement residence for individuals on moderate fixed incomes.
Preventive measures needed to be taken with the access issue, Ferguson said.
"It was, ‘Could we do something for the veterans and is there an agency that would do that?” Ferguson said.
They found that agency in Americans for Independent Living, a nonprofit formed by Tim Combs about six years ago.
“I contacted all the veteran agencies in Black Hawk County and finally someone said ‘Give Tim Combs a call at AFIL,’ Ferguson said. “I said, 'We’ve got vets here in our building and I’d like them to have access out the front door, and when an ambulance comes. He said ‘I think I can help you.’"
Combs lined up donations of labor and materials and made it happen.
“I got a call from Mary and spoke with her about the project and what they were looking to do, and explained to me about the veterans here that needed a little extra safe access to get out to the street, and I said ‘Sure. Anything for our veterans,'" he said.
“He was a dandy of a guy,” Jaschen said of Combs. “The first thing he did, he thanked all the veterans” for their service."
AFIL has two transitional houses for veterans in the community and has new offices at 904 W. Fourth St.
The organization, according to its mission statement, works “to empower veterans in need by providing home modifications, household items, and furniture or transitional housing, enabling them to become independent within their homes and community."
More information is available on the organization’s website, afil.org, on its Facebook page or by calling (319) 232-2552.