Veterans at Waterloo condo complex get new donated ramp

"It was, ‘Could we do something for the veterans and is there an agency that would do that?” Ferguson said.

They found that agency in Americans for Independent Living, a nonprofit formed by Tim Combs about six years ago.

“I contacted all the veteran agencies in Black Hawk County and finally someone said ‘Give Tim Combs a call at AFIL,’ Ferguson said. “I said, 'We’ve got vets here in our building and I’d like them to have access out the front door, and when an ambulance comes. He said ‘I think I can help you.’"

Combs lined up donations of labor and materials and made it happen.

“I got a call from Mary and spoke with her about the project and what they were looking to do, and explained to me about the veterans here that needed a little extra safe access to get out to the street, and I said ‘Sure. Anything for our veterans,'" he said.

“He was a dandy of a guy,” Jaschen said of Combs. “The first thing he did, he thanked all the veterans” for their service."

AFIL has two transitional houses for veterans in the community and has new offices at 904 W. Fourth St.