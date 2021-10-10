Veterans Affairs fundraiser set in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD -- A Rocky Mountain oyster fry will take place at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at 422 Packwaukee St.
The 21 Junction Bar and Grille and Blain's Farm & Fleet are hosting the event to benefit the local Veterans Affairs.
The cost is $10 per person.
New local businesses have opened their doors throughout the year, but owners say foot traffic has been slower than expected, especially in recent weeks.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home Tuesday afternoon.
A body found in the Cedar River on Monday morning is believed to be that of a Waterloo woman who disappeared over the weekend.
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Grundy Center cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls Wednesday night.
Investigators identified him, in part, by the word “OZZY” tattooed on his left knuckles, which could be seen on a surveillance video.
“I let drugs numb by senses and take control of my life."
The injury was so severe that her nose was almost severed.
Authorities are investigating a Wednesday incident where a woman fired a handgun to scare off a dog that was attacking her dog.
The chase reached speeds of up to 112 mph in a 55 mph zone as the fleeing truck ran numerous stop signs and almost struck other motorists on Highway 63.
