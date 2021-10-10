 Skip to main content
Veterans Affairs fundraiser set in New Hartford

Rocky,Mountain,Oysters
Shutterstock

NEW HARTFORD -- A Rocky Mountain oyster fry will take place at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at 422 Packwaukee St.

The 21 Junction Bar and Grille and Blain's Farm & Fleet are hosting the event to benefit the local Veterans Affairs. 

The cost is $10 per person.

