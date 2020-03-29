Veterans Affairs Commission cancels meeting
Veterans Affairs Commission cancels meeting

Veterans Affairs Commission

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Commission of Veteran Affairs has cancelled its April 1 meeting. Those in need of the office's services should call (319) 291-2512. The commission's next meeting is set for May 6.

