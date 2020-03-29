Veterans Affairs Commission cancels meeting

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Commission of Veteran Affairs has cancelled its April 1 meeting. Those in need of the office's services should call (319) 291-2512. The commission's next meeting is set for May 6.
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
Latest local coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Area counties reporting new positive cases are Buchanan, Benton, Tama and Fayette counties.
The superintendents of Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools said they were hoping that they would get a week's notice if Reynolds decided to extend the time that public schools would not be in session.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the 34 new cases just before noon Thursday.
Waterloo Region Airport sees canceled flights, drop in passengers as COVID-19 depresses travel.
The Cedar Valley's educational and manufacturing community are stepping up to produce face shield and other items desperately needed by medical providers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not needed right now, with Iowans observing voluntary restrictions, she says
Families delay funerals, putting grief on hold to adhere to restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Black Hawk County officials will begin "a series of meetings" to prepare for a shelter-in-place scenario absent any statewide shutdowns.
"I was thinking, if I had it, I would feel it by now -- I was relatively asymptomatic. I was stunned."
Dr. Alex Ulfers is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
The couple have done live workouts on Facebook at 4:30 p.m.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
Black Hawk County has one new positive case of coronavirus, with local health officials saying it was not related to the other three cases but was travel-related, meaning the county currently had no documented community spread as of Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer said she remained "hopeful" that the Phase 3 stimulus package could surmount political differences and pass quickly out of the Senate to get cash in the hands of Iowans soon as the pandemic wore on.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
Local church leaders are using use technology and social media platforms to serve the spiritual needs of their congregations while their churches remain closed to the public.
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
The state announced Saturday that there are now 68 positive cases in Iowa. Fayette County also has its first case.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
Coronavirus forces postponement of elective surgeries, procedures at MercyOne; UnityPoint restricts visitors
Elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing were being postponed at MercyOne's Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers until further notice, hospital officials announced Tuesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.