Veteran volunteers needed to build agricultural structure

WATERLOO — A farming initiative is calling for 100 veterans to help construct a seasonal high tunnel system in Waterloo.

Hip Hop Farmers Youth Initiative, based in Cordova, Tennessee, is on a mission to build these structures — which resemble a greenhouse — to help communities in food deserts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a low-income area where residents do not have easy access to a large grocery store or supermarket that sells healthy and affordable food.

The food desert “challenge” is asking for 100 veterans to help build the structure in record time. James Bunch, a USDA retiree and leader of Hip Hop Farmers, said he’s invited the Guinness Book of World Records to be at the event July 29 at Antioch Baptist Church.

He’s estimating veterans will start building around 7 a.m. to beat the heat and finish constructing the tunnel in a matter of hours — in hopes of establishing a world record.

Bunch says Waterloo is one of three main projects — the other two are in Mississippi and Arkansas — sponsored by the USDA to educate disadvantaged youths, veterans, and community-based organizations about farming and agriculture through the use of seasonal high tunnel systems.

The tunnels will maximize the growing season to start in early spring until early December and protect plants from severe weather.

To learn more about the event, call (901) 315-6008.