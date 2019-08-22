WATERLOO — The Church Row Historic Neighborhood Association is recruiting a veteran to purchase a newly renovated house.
Volunteers began restoring the house at 1417 W. Fourth St. about a year ago under a partnership between the neighborhood group and Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission.
Neighborhood leaders showed off the fruits of their labor Wednesday and want potential veteran buyers to know the affordable three-bedroom, 1.5-bath, two-story home is now on the market.
“The neighborhood’s objectives were to buy homes and keep the classic look of the neighborhood intact, which we have done with this home,” said Ed Dams, a Church Row volunteer. “The veteran affairs (goal) was to find affordable homes for veterans coming back off duty.”
Kevin Dill, former executive director of the county VA Commission, spearheaded efforts to get local veterans and service clubs involved in the project.
“It started as a theory and concept over a year ago and now they’re ready to sell it,” he said. “If the concept works, the Church Row neighborhood will buy another home and redo that one.”
Dill met with Gov. Kim Reynolds in May about making Iowa a more attractive place to live for returning veterans.
“One of those ways is to really beef up our county VA offices to go out and be the best they can be,” he said. “The other thing was to put a home together like this for our returning veterans to have a place to call home.”
The neighborhood association acquired the house last fall and was able to secure grants from the Otto Schoitz and Van G. Miller Family Charitable foundations.
Dams said volunteers tore out ceilings and walls where plaster was falling and worked on buckled floors before the restoration could begin. “To date we have over 1,700 volunteer hours and most of them are from veterans and members of churches,” he said.
Contractors donated everything from flooring to bathroom fixtures and more. Woodruff Construction is planning to put in a new concrete patio and walkway in the back yard, testing out equipment to be used on the renovation of downtown Lincoln Park.
“The bones of the house were good, which made it worth saving,” said Mary Potter, president of the Church Row neighborhood. “We did try to keep as much of the original stuff as we could.”
Vietnam veteran Rick Reuter served as the general contractor on the home renovation and rounded up veterans who volunteered labor.
“Kevin contacted me about the house and said we need to get this wrapped up so a veteran can get into it,” Reuter said. “Vets help vets. That’s what we do.”
The neighborhood is selling the house to an honorably discharged veteran for $112,000, but has work credits available to reduce the cost if the buyer is willing to do some of the remaining painting and cleanup work. The buyer does need to qualify for a conventional mortgage.
“We can actually put a veteran in here without any cash down,” Dams said. “If they can qualify for a mortgage we can carry back the down payment and give them work credits besides.”
Veterans interested in buying the house can contact Marty Stoakes, 235-6553; Dams, 231-6572; Dill, 404-5059; or Yolando Loveless at the county VA office, 291-2512.
