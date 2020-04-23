Veteran gets thunderous salute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo veteran with little time left got a roaring sendoff from his friends and well wishers.

Upwards of 95 motorcycles and half a dozen cars paraded past James Earl Myers’ Idaho Street home Wednesday, reving their engines in a salute that he often had performed for others.

“He was always there for anybody that needed him,” said Joan Nicholson, a longtime friend of Myers.

Organizers had asked participants to remain on their bikes and practice social distancing because of coronavirus concerns, but some couldn't help, and approached him for what will likely be farewell.

“It didn’t make sense to just be standing there, because he’ll be gone shortly,” said friend Steven Bundy.

Before being diagnosed with lung cancer and then terminal brain cancer about a year ago, Myers, a U.S. Army veteran, had taken part in “Thunder Salutes.”

The occasions are normally reserved for funeral services, but organizers wanted to Myers to experience his while he was still alive.

“It’s better do it now instead of when he’s gone, because that way he can appreciate it,” Nicholson said. “He loves to do the Thunder Salutes. That was one of the things he always did.”