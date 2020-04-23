Veteran gets thunderous salute

WATERLOO – A Waterloo veteran with little time left got a roaring sendoff from his friends and well wishers.
Upwards of 95 motorcycles and half a dozen cars paraded past James Earl Myers’ Idaho Street home Wednesday, reving their engines in a salute that he often had performed for others.
“He was always there for anybody that needed him,” said Joan Nicholson, a longtime friend of Myers.
Organizers had asked participants to remain on their bikes and practice social distancing because of coronavirus concerns, but some couldn't help, and approached him for what will likely be farewell.
“It didn’t make sense to just be standing there, because he’ll be gone shortly,” said friend Steven Bundy.
Before being diagnosed with lung cancer and then terminal brain cancer about a year ago, Myers, a U.S. Army veteran, had taken part in “Thunder Salutes.”
The occasions are normally reserved for funeral services, but organizers wanted to Myers to experience his while he was still alive.
“It’s better do it now instead of when he’s gone, because that way he can appreciate it,” Nicholson said. “He loves to do the Thunder Salutes. That was one of the things he always did.”
Bundy said this is the first time they have group has done a salute that wasn’t associated with a funeral or Memorial Day remembrances.
Myers is a member of the Rambling Wheels Motorcycle Club in New Hartford and was active in AMETS Post 49 Riders in Cedar Falls, where he held officer positions. He retired from a road-stripe crew that worked in Iowa and surrounding states.
The Riders have been doing Thunder Salutes since 2007.
