DECORAH – Interactive exhibits and activities are getting test runs in the new Museum Lab at Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American Museum Heritage Center.
The innovative project invites visitors to offer suggestions and tweaks on future exhibits, programs, tours and classes in early stages of development. An opening reception is planned from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3. It is the Free First Thursday, which includes free admission, food, activities and a gallery talk at 4:30 p.m. by Vesterheim curators.
“Our regular exhibit schedule is so busy that it’s hard to have any kind of front-end evaluation. The Museum Lab allows us to put out temporary exhibits and get feedback from visitors. Then we can weed out the ideas that don’t have legs and focus on ones that have potential,” says Zach Row-Heyveld, exhibitions manager.
The public’s participation will help shape Vesterheim’s future. The museum will begin developing a master plan and design vision for its facilities beginning in February. They will collaborate with the international architectural firm Snohetta on planning strategies, site configuration, possible modifications to existing structures and the potential for new additions.
“We’re interested in how we can best serve you, our visitors,” says Kirsten Heine, gifts officer. “The Museum Lab showcases ideas for everything from Vesterheim displays to restaurant possibilities, and it gives fun interactive ways for all ages to test them out and let us know what you think.”
There will be frequent updates and changes to the Museum Lab throughout the year, “so it could be different each visit,” Heine explains.
One of the most popular hands-on activities ties into a tattoo exhibit opening June 1, Row-Heyveld says. “We’re getting great feedback on that one. Kids can use washable markers to tattoo silicone hand molds. They’re having blast. But people want paper to sketch their designs before using the markers, and it gives them something to take home.”
Modifications will be made, “so when we roll out the exhibit in June, we know the public will enjoy it.”
“Everything we do is for the public. We can’t afford to make decisions without considering the impact on our visitors. I can sit in my office and dream up all sorts of interactive activities and feel confident of the reaction. But when I put it out there for the pubic, I’m instantly surprised. Maybe I didn’t account for something, or there are ways to make it better,” Row-Heyveld explains.
The museum’s overall mission is to celebrate the living heritage of Norwegian immigrants to America and to share its cultural legacy. Veisterhem has 12 historic buildings showcasing historic and contemporary Norwegian folk and fine arts and explores the American immigrant experience.
That plugs directly into a popular display being tested on mapping migration routes. Visitors, including those who are not of Norwegian-American heritage, can map their own migration stories.
“It’s a great way to map out where your family came from, where they’ve been and how they got here,” Row-Heyveld explains.
Curators also are asking for suggestions on new ways to interpret museum artifacts, such as the Hardinger fiddle and its impact on folk music traditions. The goal is to connect the instrument’s story and history to a broader narrative, he says.
Visitors also can vote on their favorite food or restaurant options that may be offered at the museum.
“The Museum Lab is exciting because guests get a little insider knowledge, a look behind the curtain to see exhibits and activities that are coming up,” says Row-Heyveld.
“The more feedback we get, the better exhibits, better tours and better buildings we’ll have. There’s an excitement about what the future holds for Vesterheim, and we’re doing high-quality work that gives visitors a fun experience and has some impact.”
For more information on programs, exhibits and activities, visit vesterheim.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.