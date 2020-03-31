Vesterheim Museum extends temporary closure
Vesterheim Museum extends temporary closure

DECORAH — As part of its continuing response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, has extended its dates of closure through May 29.

“We are monitoring conditions every day and will let people know if conditions change,” said Vesterheim President/CEO Chris Johnson said.

Although physical activities have been canceled and buildings closed, Vesterheim is finding ways to continue its work and stay connected.

Everyone is invited to explore the museum’s many online resources at vesterheim.org, including secure shopping at the online Museum Store; the museum’s virtual galleries; and its blog posts that feature subjects like activities for families.

Another way to stay connected is through Vesterheim’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Everyone is welcome to join the public Vesterheim Facebook group to share favorite Scandinavian entertainment from home.

On campus, the Vesterheim staff is taking this opportunity to complete a few safe projects, like waxing the classroom floors and working on some remodeling in the lower level of the museum's Main Building.

Concerned about COVID-19?

