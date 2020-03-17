Vesterheim closes doors during COVID-19 caution

DECORAH -- In response to COVID-19, Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, will close its doors, including the Museum Store, and discontinue all programming and classes now through April 13.

The 2020 Vesterheim Tours to Norway have been canceled, as have upcoming special gatherings like the Madison Friends of Vesterheim event and the Favorite Things exhibition reception March 28; the Twin Cities Friends of Vesterheim event April 19; and the Des Moines Friends of Vesterheim event April 26. A special museum task force meets daily to monitor the situation and will issue updates as needed.

While Vesterheim is closed, the public is invited to explore the museum’s many online resources, including its virtual galleries and online shopping at the Museum Store.

For more information on the museum’s exhibitions, classes, events, membership opportunities, and ways to donate, check Vesterheim’s website at vesterheim.org, call (563) 382-9681, or write to Vesterheim, 523 W. Water St., P.O. Box 379, Decorah, IA, 52101-0379.

