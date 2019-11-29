CEDAR FALLS -- Vern Fish, an avid paddler committed to exploring and preserving Iowa's natural heritage, will be featured at the next Hartman Reserve 2nd Sunday Speaker Series program Dec. 8.
"Paddling the Cedar Valley and Beyond" will be the topic. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Fish retired as executive director of Black Hawk County Conservation Board a few years ago and turned his attention to waterway adventure. He will begin his presentation with exploration of the Cedar Valley Paddlers Trail, the first water trail designated by the state of Iowa in 2006. It is also one of the few water trails that start and end at the same point; it actually flows in a circle through Hartman Reserve Nature Center and George Wyth State Park.
The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month.
No registration is required for each of these hour-long events and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed.
The entrance to Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive.
