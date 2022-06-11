 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veridian’s Community Shred Days draw 3,000 people, destroy 73,800 pounds of documents

Community Shred Day Volunteers

Veridian Credit Union employees and volunteers helped an estimated 3,000 people shred 73,800 pounds of sensitive documents at six Community Shred Day events across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in May.

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union hosted mobile shred trucks at six Community Shred Day events across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the last month. An estimated 3,000 people attended to shred more than 73,000 pounds of sensitive documents and help protect their identities from fraud.

"We host Community Shred Days to offer a convenient way to shred unwanted documents that contain your personal information," said Veridian's public relations strategist Ashtin Hotek. "We're happy to offer these events as a free service to our communities and grateful that they’re always well attended.”

The shredded material is recycled into commercial-grade paper products. Since Veridian’s first Community Shred Day in 2009, the events have shredded nearly 1.3 million pounds of documents, saving an estimated 10,350 trees and 1,800 cubic yards of landfill space.

Veridian will host another series of Community Shred Day events this fall, inculding one in Waterloo. Those dates and other details will be available at veridiancu.org/shred.

