Veridian reducing overdraft fees, changing policy on returned items

Veridian’s overdraft policy offers a menu of options that allow members to avoid unwanted overdraft fees and choose how their accounts will respond when transactions are attempted without sufficient funds in their checking account. Veridian members can choose to cover an overdrawn account with funds from another account or an interest-bearing line of credit – both for no fee. They can also choose for such transactions to be returned or allow their account to be overdrawn. The reduced fees come one month after Veridian announced its new Early Direct Deposit service, making members’ electronic payroll available up to two days before payday.