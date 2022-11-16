Veridian opens scholarship applications

WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. In total, Veridian will award $14,000 in seven scholarships.

Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.

To apply, Veridian members will submit a 500-word essay on the topic of creating a budget to help manage finances while in college. The essay and a professional resume are due by Feb. 5. Applications for the ArtShare scholarship are due April 28. Details are available at veridiancu.org/scholarship.