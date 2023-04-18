WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area has known for years it has a racial equity problem.

Now, Veridian Credit Union is working through a two-year racial economic equity incubator with Filene Research Institute, an American credit union and consumer finance think tank, to see if what it and its partners are doing can be done even more effectively.

The organization plans on holding town hall meetings, putting out surveys, and doing as much as it can to engage its own community in order to better understand the needs, but also hopes its work with Filene can translate to helping other credit unions in similar markets.

Lekeisha Veasley, Veridian’s community inclusion strategist, said in a recent interview after its first meeting with Filene that its work will determine how best to move the area forward in addressing gaps specific to homeownership and access to consumer lending.

“It’s making sure we are understanding how to get to that next level and how do we really move the needle to the point where we’re seeing outcomes and impacts that are transformative,” she said.

In the metro area, homeownership is at a rate of 31% for African Americans, versus 72% for white Americans.

That is the statistic that got Filene Research Institute’s attention when Veridian applied, according to Veasley, and now is the reason it’s one of eight credit unions leading incubators across the country.

While hopeful the think tank research and eventual report will offer a way forward for the metro area, she says the goal is to help others also in similar markets “without feeling like they’re starting from sum zero” and “to develop replicable models” that will lead to systemic change.

Veridian already has developed plenty of tools to help address the gap.

One is the financial inclusion mortgage to address lower credit scores and issues around debt-to-income ratios and ensuring those people have enough for the down payment toward a home out of early recognition that homeownership is the only way to establish long-term, sustainable wealth.

“The only funds that really needed to be brought to the table was closing costs,” she said.

The individual development account is another example. People can apply for the dollar-for-dollar match savings program of up to $2,000 applicable for six months to two years of saving. Ultimately, the $4,000 is seen as a way to help with the down payment and closing costs on a home, or just to help increase a person’s credit score and/or lower their debt-to-income ratio in order to qualify for a mortgage.

“These are things we are currently doing, and the incubator is going to help us figure out if those are the things we need to be doing to help overcome the barriers, as well as what specific things we need to be addressing,” said Angela Weekley, community inclusion manager.

Along the way, Veridian is picking the brains and thinking of potential strategies related to its nonprofit partners, including Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity’s Blueprints, 24/7 BLAC’s Project HOME and House of Hope’s Driving Hope, and trying to improve what programs it makes available to them.

“We’ve been a leader in the diversity, equity and inclusion space since the early 1990s,” said Weekley. “I worked at the credit union in the 1990s and we had what was called then diversity training and nobody was doing that. And our department is a first of its kind in the credit union industry. This is another opportunity for us to make a difference in the equity space.”

