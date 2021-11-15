Veridian expands scholarship eligibility

Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including to incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts. In total, Veridian will award seven scholarships totaling $14,000 -- an increase from four scholarships totaling $8,000 in previous years.