Veridian expands scholarship eligibility

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year with increase funding and expanded eligibility.
Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including to incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts. In total, Veridian will award seven scholarships totaling $14,000 -- an increase from four scholarships totaling $8,000 in previous years.
To apply, Veridian members will submit a 500-word essay on the topic of creating a budget to help manage expenses and managing debt for long-term financial health. The essay and a professional resume are due by Feb. 6. Eligibility and application details are available at veridiancu.org/scholarship.