Veridian Credit Union Thanksgiving meal registration reaches 'maximum capacity'

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union has reached “max capacity” for its annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner well before a Nov. 9 registration deadline.

“We can’t possibly serve anymore,” said Julie Gage, public relations strategist and longtime event organizer, on Friday. She said interest in the free curbside pickup meal skyrocketed following the Oct. 25 Courier story that the credit union was accepting registrations.

The cutoff figure was 1,300 meals for the 42nd year of the “Cedar Valley’s largest free Thanksgiving meal” Nov. 21 at the UAW Local 838 Hall. Last year, the capacity was about 1,000.

“It’s the first time we’ve had to cut off registration early,” she said, even though organizers have the capability – with the significant help of the College Square Hy-Vee – to serve more people than ever. “We didn’t have to turn people away last year.”

It’s the third year since the pandemic that Veridian is offering the curb-side pick-up, rather than the community, in-person meal that had been offered since November 1982.

Playing a role: Volunteers help collect data, learn more about Dry Run Creek watershed Nearly 20 volunteers -- a mix of UNI students, Boy Scouts and community-minded residents in the watershed -- tackled 32 different sites over two to three hours.

Gage said it’s a real benefit to those who can’t physically can’t get out of the house.

She encourages people looking for a hot meal to check out what other nonprofits, like the Northeast Iowa Foodbank, Salvation Army and churches, are offering.

“Hopefully, people can get out to those other community Thanksgiving functions,” she said.

Mike Adams was a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union and a member of the UAW Local 838. He and his wife, Leona, brought both organizations together to serve the inaugural free community meal to help those struggling through difficult economic times.

The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn and pumpkin pie.

In addition to curbside pickup, the Metropolitan Transit Authority will deliver meals from the event to anyone living in Cedar Falls, Evansdale or Waterloo without transportation.

Healthy, delicious: Big Açaí opens in Cedar Falls An Açaí bowl is a vegan sorbet topped with granola, bananas and other toppings. It's pronounced ah-sigh-ee.

Participants who signed up already will receive a confirmation letter with the pick-up details a week before the event.

Other local contributors to the event include UAW Local 838, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc. and Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.