Veridian Credit Union opens 'upgraded' Waterloo branch, replaces one shared with Casey's

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union continues its growth throughout the Cedar Valley.

Monday marked the first day for its newly constructed 3,400-square-foot branch at 102 Tower Park Drive off Kimball Avenue.

Sixteen employees transitioned from the former 2,300-square-foot building across the street, the former Martin Plaza branch, at 57 E. Tower Park Drive. It shared a building with a Casey’s convenience store and gas station.

“We’ve got great roots here in the Cedar Valley. This is home. With Kimball, we saw the opportunity to upgrade what’s our busiest location,” said Mark Koppedryer, senior vice president of retail.

The not-for-profit financial cooperative, owned by its members, will break ground on its 31st branch in the next week or two at 1050 Brandilynn Blvd. in Cedar Falls. The 3600-square foot facility will be the ninth branch across Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

It’s too early predict how many people will work there, according to Koppedryer. He said the company selected that location in Cedar Falls because of the “dramatic” growth in the southern part of town. It is anticipated that the branch will open by next summer.

“For us, it’s an exciting time as we invest in new digital platforms and branches that lend accessibility in whatever way is preferred by our members,” said Koppedryer.

“I’ve already heard from lots of members today that they like the fresh new look of the new space (in Waterloo),” he added. The new Kimball branch is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new property addresses what was “tight” parking and drive-thru options at 57 E. Tower Park Drive, Koppedryer said. He added that the interior setup stands out at the new location. In particular, he likes the space dedicated to video calls for members that lends better interaction with its employees from afar.

“If we have an expert in another area of Veridian, the space will lend for better advising of members – whether that be because of the updated technology, or displays, or the microphones, or ability to sign documents on the space, and other enhancements,” he said.

Its old location also didn’t have a drive-up ATM, Koppedryer pointed out.