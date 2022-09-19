 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Veridian Credit Union holds community shred day

  • 0
Community Shred Day Volunteers

Veridian Credit Union employees and volunteers helped an estimated 3,000 people shred 73,800 pounds of sensitive documents at six Community Shred Day events across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in May.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — Veridian Credit Union is offering mobile shred trucks for its semi-annual shred day.

The truck will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Veridian Credit Union Office at 6525 Chancellor Drive.

Attendees are asked to arrive with documents in the cargo area of their vehicle and to remain in their vehicle while staff unloads and shreds it. Each person is allowed to bring up to two 25-pound containers of documents.

The event is free and open to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The monumental moments from Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News