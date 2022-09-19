Veridian Credit Union holds community shred day

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Veridian Credit Union is offering mobile shred trucks for its semi-annual shred day.
The truck will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Veridian Credit Union Office at 6525 Chancellor Drive.
Attendees are asked to arrive with documents in the cargo area of their vehicle and to remain in their vehicle while staff unloads and shreds it. Each person is allowed to bring up to two 25-pound containers of documents.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cedar Falls ARTapalooza 2022
Artapalooz04.JPG
Children at Sunday's ARTapalooza play with instruments while their parents watch.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza01.JPG
Musician Rick Vanderwall performs at the 2022 ARTapalooza in downtown Cedar Falls. The event was a huge success despite the 24-hour rain delay.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza02.JPG
ARTapalooza shoppers look at pottery by Alisa Engelhardt Smith.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza03.JPG
Iowa House candidate Kate Wyatt talks with artist Joe Behr at ARTapalooza on Sunday.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza05.JPG
Alex Lafrenz guides a young musician's hands on the violin during 2022's ARTapalooza.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza06.JPG
ARTapalooza was delayed by rain, but hundreds still came out to support the local arts and have a good time.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza07.JPG
Sparky poses for his closeup in downtown Cedar Falls at the 2022 ARTapalooza.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza08.JPG
Anna Lyon does a crafts demonstration with children in Cedar Falls.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza09.JPG
Shoppers look at paintings for sale at Sunday's ARTapalooza in Cedar Falls.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza10.JPG
Artist Nicole O'Brien sells some of her work on Sunday.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza11.JPG
Paintings by artist Genel Jumalon on display.
Donald Promnitz
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
Waterloo photographer Thomas Ellis displays his wares at ARTapalooza in on the Parkade in Cedar Falls on Sunday.
The annual juried fine arts show features talented artists from throughout the region.
Donald Promnitz
Artapalooza13.JPG
Shell Rock colored pencil artist Bruce Litterer chats with a potential customer.
Donald Promnitz
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Children climb on a statue of a cameraman outside of the Oster Regent Theatre in downtown Cedar Falls on Sunday.
Donald Promnitz
