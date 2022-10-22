Veridian Credit Union event shreds 56,500 pounds of documents

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union hosted mobile shred trucks at five community shred day events across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. An estimated 2,260 people attended to shred more than 56,500 pounds of sensitive documents and help protect their identities from fraud.
The shredded material is recycled into commercial-grade paper products. Since Veridian’s first event in 2009, nearly 1.3 million pounds of documents have been shredded, saving an estimated 10,939 trees and 1,938 cubic yards of landfill space. Learn more at
veridiancu.org/shred.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls vs. Bettendorf football 101422
101522-spt-cf-bett-7
Cedar Falls' Ian Bohnenkamp, bottom, and Drew Campbell bring down Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-8
Cedar Falls quarterback Tate Hermansen fires a pass down field during the second quarter Friday against Bettendorf at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-9
Cedar Falls quarterback Tate Hermansen scrambles for extra yardage Friday at the UNI-Dome against Bettendorf.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-10
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus fights for extra yards as a pair of Bettendorf defenders jump on his back during the second quarter Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-6
Cedar Falls' Derek Woods celebrates his 60-yard punt return for a touchdown against Bettendorf Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-5
Cedar Falls defenders Drew Campbell, left, and Drew Langer (middle) try to drag down Bettendorf quarterback Charlie Zimmerman Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-1
Cedar Falls wide receiver Logan Wroe looks up field after catching a pass Friday against Bettendorf at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-2
Cedar Falls defensive back Caleb Wieland attempts to wrap up Bettendorf wide receiver Wrigley Matthys Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
101522-spt-cf-bett-3
Cedar Falls' Derek Woods (9) and Drake Gelhaus (29) celebrate Woods' long punt return for touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead over Bettendorf Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
