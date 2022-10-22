Veridian Credit Union event shreds 56,500 pounds of documents

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union hosted mobile shred trucks at five community shred day events across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. An estimated 2,260 people attended to shred more than 56,500 pounds of sensitive documents and help protect their identities from fraud.

The shredded material is recycled into commercial-grade paper products. Since Veridian’s first event in 2009, nearly 1.3 million pounds of documents have been shredded, saving an estimated 10,939 trees and 1,938 cubic yards of landfill space. Learn more at veridiancu.org/shred.