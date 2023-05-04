CEDAR FALLS -- Veridian Credit Union will hold a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Veridian Credit Union Office at 6525 Chancellor Drive in Cedar Falls. The event is free and open to the public for the shredding of unwanted, sensitive documents to protect your identity from fraud.
“We host Community Shred Day to remind our communities about the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents and provide an easy opportunity to do it,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist and Community Shred Day coordinator.
Each Community Shred Day is free and open to the public. Veridian's next shred day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16.
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to end the turmoil that has raised questions about the health of the U.S. banking system. It's the third midsize bank to fail in less than two months. The only larger bank failure in U.S. history was Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan in a similar government-orchestrated deal. Once the envy of the banking industry, First Republic has struggled since the March collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Investors and depositors had grown increasingly worried about the bank's large amount of uninsured deposits _ that is, deposits above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC _ and exposure to low interest rate loans. A coalition of a dozen banks pulled together a $30 billion funding package for First Republic last month that, for awhile, seemed to stanch the bleeding out of the bank. But it became increasingly clear that First Republic was on borrowed time: it needed to find a buyer, or find new forms of funding to replace the deposits that were exiting the bank. First Republic planned to sell off unprofitable assets, including low interest mortgages that it provided to wealthy clients. It also announced plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees in late 2022. But it was seen as too little, too late, by analysts.
Here are the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Missy Elliott
In this July 7, 2018 file photo, Missy Elliott performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow performs on stage during the 44th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Kate Bush
Leading British female pop singer Kate Bush, in London, England, April 6, 1980.
AP file
George Michael
In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael sings in concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France.
AP Photo/Francois Mori, File
Rage Against the Machine
Vocalist Zack de la Rocha and guitarist Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine perform at the Hollywood Palladium on July 23, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
The Spinners
The Spinners arrive at the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2010, in Las Vegas.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file
