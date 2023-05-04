CEDAR FALLS -- Veridian Credit Union will hold a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Veridian Credit Union Office at 6525 Chancellor Drive in Cedar Falls. The event is free and open to the public for the shredding of unwanted, sensitive documents to protect your identity from fraud.

“We host Community Shred Day to remind our communities about the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents and provide an easy opportunity to do it,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist and Community Shred Day coordinator.

Each Community Shred Day is free and open to the public. Veridian's next shred day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16.

Here are the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Willie Nelson Missy Elliott Sheryl Crow Kate Bush George Michael Rage Against the Machine The Spinners