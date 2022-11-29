Veridian celebrates Giving Tuesday with $38,000 awarded to 20 nonprofits

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is awarding $38,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to Spark the Spirit of giving in celebration of Giving Tuesday.

Veridian employees nominated their favorite local nonprofits for a chance to win up to $5,000 in the credit union’s annual giving campaign. Public voting Nov. 1-11 determined the amount of funding awarded to each organization.

“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges this year,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and chief executive officer. “Spark the Spirit is one way to give and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally.”

The top-voted organizations in each region, including Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro and Omaha/Council Bluffs, received $5,000 each. Organizations that received the second- and third-most votes in each region were awarded $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. The two organizations receiving the least votes in each region received $500 each.

Checks were presented to 20 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in time for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Recipient organizations in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area are:

Better Together Animal Rescue – $5,000.

NAMI Black Hawk County – $2,500.

Oelwein Community Kitchen – $1,000.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity – $500.

Exceptional Persons Inc. – $500.