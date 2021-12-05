Veridian awards funds to Cedar Valley nonprofits through Giving Tuesday campaign

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union awarded $9,500 to five Cedar Valley nonprofit organizations Tuesday that were nominated by employees and voted on by the public.

It was part of a Giving Tuesday campaign that benefited 20 nonprofits across Iowa and eastern Nebraska with a total of $38,000 in donations. The organizations could win up to $5,000 in the credit union’s annual Spark the Spirit giving campaign. Public voting Nov. 5-19 determined the amount of funding awarded to each one.

"The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges this year," said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and CEO. "Spark the Spirit is one way to give and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally."

The top-voted organizations in each region, including Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro area and Omaha/Council Bluffs, received $5,000 each. Organizations that received the second- and third-most votes in each region were awarded $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. The two organizations receiving the least votes in each region received $500 each.

Checks were presented to the organizations in time for Giving Tuesday. In the Cedar Valley, those included:

Waverly Pet Rescue – $5,000

Retrieving Freedom – $2,500

Northeast Iowa Food Bank – $1,000

Cedar Valley Hospice – $500

Friends of the Family – $500

