Veridian awards $14,000 in newly expanded scholarship program

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven students for the 2022-2023 academic year in the first award cycle since increasing funding and expanding eligibility for its scholarship program. Two scholarships for $2,000 are now awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.