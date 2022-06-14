 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veridian awards $14,000 in newly expanded scholarship program

WATERLOO -- Veridian Credit Union has awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven students for the 2022-2023 academic year in the first award cycle since increasing funding and expanding eligibility for its scholarship program. Two scholarships for $2,000 are now awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.

Applicants in all categories completed an online form and submitted a 500-word essay. A panel of Veridian employees reviewed the applications and selected the following recipients:

Among the recipients are Ashley Johnson of Waterloo, in the technical/trade category. She will attend Mercy/St. Luke's School of Radiology Technology.

Ashley Johnson - Waterloo
