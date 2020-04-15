Veridian announces $125,000 in donations to community pandemic response efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO– Veridian Credit Union is donating $125,000 toward pandemic response efforts across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Donations will be distributed to existing community partners helping to address some of the most urgent and basic needs, with a focus on food insecurity, small business relief and individual grants.

“Veridian was founded during the Great Depression, and we have a long history of helping people through difficult times,” said Monte Berg, Veridian’s president and CEO.

Seven community food pantries will receive a total of $50,000 from Veridian, including Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, Independence Area Food Pantry in Independence, Community Kitchen Cupboard in Oelwein, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Cedar Rapids, CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City and Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

That donation is expected to supply an estimated 200,000 meals across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund will receive $50,000 to help fund one-time, $500 grants to Iowa’s eligible credit union members.