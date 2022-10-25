Veridian accepting curbside pick-up reservations for annual Thanksgiving Dinner

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union will serve its annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner through curbside pickup again this year on Nov. 21.
The Cedar Valley’s largest free Thanksgiving meal is in its 42nd year. Mike Adams was a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union and a member of the UAW Local 838. He and his wife, Leona, brought both organizations together to serve the inaugural free community meal in November 1982 to help those struggling through difficult economic times. The event now serves 1,200-1,300 meals each year, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn and pumpkin pie. The event was first pushed to curbside pickup in response to the pandemic.
“We shifted from in-person dining to curbside pickup in 2020,” Julie Gage, Veridian public relations strategist and Thanksgiving dinner coordinator, said in a news release. “While we intended to shift back to in-person dining, we learned that the efficiency of giving the meals away exclusively through delivery and curbside pickup allow us to prepare and distribute more meals than we were able to in-person.”
In addition to curbside pickup, Metropolitan Transit Authority will deliver meals from the event to anyone living in Cedar Falls, Evansdale or Waterloo without transportation. A delivery or pickup time slot reservation is required to receive a free meal and can be requested online at
veridiancu.org/Thanksgiving until Nov. 9. Time slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local contributors to the event include College Square Hy-Vee, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc., Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging and the UAW Local 838.
Photos through the years of the Mike and Leona Thanksgiving dinner
112017bp-thanksgiving-dinner-2
Melinda Barker and her sons Makai Moshke, left, and Daryn Gumm sit down to the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo in November 2017.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112017bp-thanksgiving-dinner-3
Jeanette Alton and Warren Waddell serve pumpkin pie during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo, Iowa,Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
112017bp-thanksgiving-dinner-4
Charles Johnson, left, and Benjamin Harris fill their plates at the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo, Iowa,Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112017bp-thanksgiving-dinner-1
Six year old April Utsler digs into Thanksgiving dinner during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112017bp-thanksgiving-dinner-5
Diners go through the line at the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112116tsr-mike-leona-adams-thanksgiving-02
Veridian employee Miguel Reyes, right, serves Michelle Sherwood during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall on Monday in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
112116tsr-mike-leona-adams-thanksgiving-01
Veridian employee Kim Ahern, left, helps Gary Larson, center, with his meal as Larry Larson, right, follows behind in line at the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
112116tsr-mike-leona-adams-thanksgiving-03
Roger Jeys carries two plates of food to the tables during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Mike and Leona Adams
Mike and Leona Adams
112315tsr-adams-thanksgiving-03
Volunteers Travis Davis, top, and Mike Fuller serve pumpkin pie to Juliann Johnson, right, during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall on Monday in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
112315tsr-adams-thanksgiving-02
Joan Kresser, top, helps 3-year-old Mahkayla Bush with her dinner during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
112315tsr-adams-thanksgiving-04
Tina Bailey, left, of Evansdale, and J'Zeon Dorn, center, are served cranberries by Shelia Kuntson, right, during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Union Hall Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
112414mp-uaw-Thanksgiving-Dinner-3
Pumpkin pie is served up at the 32nd annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner.
112414mp-uaw-Thanksgiving-Dinner-2
Veridian employees and UAW Local 838 members help serve food for the 32nd annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Monday, Nov. 24, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112414mp-uaw-Thanksgiving-Dinner-1
Eight-year-olds Kamryn Dolan, left, and her sister Breanna Dolan hand out white and chocolate milk at the Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Local 838 Monday.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
111214file-UAW-dinner-4
Dorothy VanGundy tops pumpkin pie with whipped topping during the annual Mike & Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner in 2013.
111214file-UAW-dinner-3
The annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the UAW Hall traditionally draws people in need of a hot meal or companionship.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
111214file-UAW-dinner-2
A volunteer tops pumpkin pie with whipped topping at a recent Mike & Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
111214file-UAW-dinner-1
People pack the UAW Hall for the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving dinner Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112513cc-thanksgiving-dinner-04
Libby Adams, 2, wipes down tables during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner held at the UAW Hall Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112513cc-thanksgiving-dinner-03
Howard Jones, left, gets a roll from Ruth Jeys at the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner held at the UAW Hall on Monday in Waterloo.
PHOTOS BY COURTNEY COLLINS / Courier Staff Photographer
112513cc-thanksgiving-dinner-06
Lilly Adams, 7, wipes down tables during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner held at the UAW Hall Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112513cc-thanksgiving-dinner-01
Dorothy VanGundy tops pumpkin pie with whipped topping during the annual Mike & Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner held at the UAW Hall Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112513cc-thanksgiving-dinner-02
People pack the UAW Hall for the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving dinner Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112513cc-thanksgiving-dinner-05
Tom Adams, left, helps his granddaughter Laynie Adams, 5, pour coffee during the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner held at the UAW Hall Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
111912mp-UAW-dinner-1
Jeanette Alton and Warren Waddell serve pumpkin pie at the 30th annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers 838 Union Hall on Nov. 19, 2012, in Waterloo.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
