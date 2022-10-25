Veridian accepting curbside pick-up reservations for annual Thanksgiving Dinner

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union will serve its annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner through curbside pickup again this year on Nov. 21.

The Cedar Valley’s largest free Thanksgiving meal is in its 42nd year. Mike Adams was a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union and a member of the UAW Local 838. He and his wife, Leona, brought both organizations together to serve the inaugural free community meal in November 1982 to help those struggling through difficult economic times. The event now serves 1,200-1,300 meals each year, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn and pumpkin pie. The event was first pushed to curbside pickup in response to the pandemic.

“We shifted from in-person dining to curbside pickup in 2020,” Julie Gage, Veridian public relations strategist and Thanksgiving dinner coordinator, said in a news release. “While we intended to shift back to in-person dining, we learned that the efficiency of giving the meals away exclusively through delivery and curbside pickup allow us to prepare and distribute more meals than we were able to in-person.”

In addition to curbside pickup, Metropolitan Transit Authority will deliver meals from the event to anyone living in Cedar Falls, Evansdale or Waterloo without transportation. A delivery or pickup time slot reservation is required to receive a free meal and can be requested online at veridiancu.org/Thanksgiving until Nov. 9. Time slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local contributors to the event include College Square Hy-Vee, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc., Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging and the UAW Local 838.