Verdian seeking candidates for board of directors

Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors. Five candidates will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at a virtual Annual Meeting on April 26.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

Veridian’s board is made up of unpaid, volunteer directors who set the credit union’s strategic direction and ensure its sound financial condition. Directors serve a three-year term with monthly meetings and an annual multiple-day planning session.

To be eligible, board candidates must be a Veridian member in good standing and at least 18 years of age, among other requirements.

More information is available at veridiancu.org/election, or by contacting Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0