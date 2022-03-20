Vendors, shoppers alike thrilled that Funky Junk-a-Loo has returned

WATERLOO – Tammy Rossow took a few extra minutes to greet friends and longtime customers as shoppers wandered through her booth and made purchases at Funky Junk-a-Loo on Saturday.

“We’re so happy to be back, and I’m so happy to see all of our friends. Our customers are happy, too” said Rossow, co-owner of Bonita Things Quality Consignment in Waterloo.

“We’ve been doing Funky Junk-a-Loo since the first one. We want to support our community, and it’s a great way for us to get out there. This is our biggest outreach,” she said.

One of Main Street Waterloo’s most popular events, Funky Junk-a-Loo returned this weekend after a two-year absence. People were lined up when doors opened at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event had been canceled first in 2020 due to the pandemic, and again in 2021 because of remodeling at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St.

Funky-Junk-a-Loo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center.

On Saturday, a steady stream of shoppers funneled through the main convention center space and meeting rooms, exploring offerings from about 40 vendors at the marketplace of vintage, antique and repurposed items, as well as one-of-a-kind creations, architectural salvage, garden art, clothing, jewelry and home décor items.

Artist Brian Richards from Madison, Mo., owner of Copper Back in Nature, sat in his booth twisting copper wire and patiently answering countless questions from shoppers about the unusual stones he incorporates into his free-form copper wire tree sculptures that resemble bonsai. It was his first time at the show.

“I liked that the organizers were picky about vendors. There are a lot more things that have been repurposed rather than just crafts,” he explained. He also was thrilled that he was able to drive in and unload for the show inside the center.

John Harrell of Waterloo, who creates custom wood pieces ranging from bread and charcuterie boards and planters to tables and other furniture pieces for Pining 4 You, said his boards were selling at a brisk pace.

“My first Funky Junk-a-Loo was the last one before COVID shut everything down. We did so well at that one, I couldn’t wait to be back this year,” said Harrell, pastor of North Cedar Baptist Church.

Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, said earlier in the week that organizers had received “so much positive feedback. Community support is strong.”

Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team have been on hand to assist shoppers in loading large pieces in vehicles at a designated pick-up zone.

A series of classes where participants learn how to repurpose items to take home also took place. The final session is at noon today. Cost is $20, and includes materials. Space is limited to 20 in each class. Participants can preregister in advance online at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. Any remaining spaces will be sold at the door.

Concessions will be available.

General admission tickets are $5. Tickets purchased for Funky Junk-a-Loo 2020 are being honored for Funky Junk-a-Loo 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.