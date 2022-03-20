Vendors, shoppers alike thrilled that Funky Junk-a-Loo has returned

WATERLOO – Tammy Rossow took a few extra minutes to greet friends and longtime customers as shoppers wandered through her booth and made purchases at Funky Junk-a-Loo on Saturday.
“We’re so happy to be back, and I’m so happy to see all of our friends. Our customers are happy, too” said Rossow, co-owner of Bonita Things Quality Consignment in Waterloo.
“We’ve been doing Funky Junk-a-Loo since the first one. We want to support our community, and it’s a great way for us to get out there. This is our biggest outreach,” she said.
One of Main Street Waterloo’s most popular events, Funky Junk-a-Loo returned this weekend after a two-year absence. People were lined up when doors opened at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event had been canceled first in 2020 due to the pandemic, and again in 2021 because of remodeling at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St.
Funky-Junk-a-Loo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center.
On Saturday, a steady stream of shoppers funneled through the main convention center space and meeting rooms, exploring offerings from about 40 vendors at the marketplace of vintage, antique and repurposed items, as well as one-of-a-kind creations, architectural salvage, garden art, clothing, jewelry and home décor items.
Artist Brian Richards from Madison, Mo., owner of Copper Back in Nature, sat in his booth twisting copper wire and patiently answering countless questions from shoppers about the unusual stones he incorporates into his free-form copper wire tree sculptures that resemble bonsai. It was his first time at the show.
“I liked that the organizers were picky about vendors. There are a lot more things that have been repurposed rather than just crafts,” he explained. He also was thrilled that he was able to drive in and unload for the show inside the center.
John Harrell of Waterloo, who creates custom wood pieces ranging from bread and charcuterie boards and planters to tables and other furniture pieces for Pining 4 You, said his boards were selling at a brisk pace.
“My first Funky Junk-a-Loo was the last one before COVID shut everything down. We did so well at that one, I couldn’t wait to be back this year,” said Harrell, pastor of North Cedar Baptist Church.
Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, said earlier in the week that organizers had received “so much positive feedback. Community support is strong.”
Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team have been on hand to assist shoppers in loading large pieces in vehicles at a designated pick-up zone.
A series of classes where participants learn how to repurpose items to take home also took place. The final session is at noon today. Cost is $20, and includes materials. Space is limited to 20 in each class. Participants can preregister in advance online at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. Any remaining spaces will be sold at the door.
Concessions will be available.
General admission tickets are $5. Tickets purchased for Funky Junk-a-Loo 2020 are being honored for Funky Junk-a-Loo 2022.
Everywhere a sign
What’s more popular in home accessorizing these days than decorative signs? We see them everywhere we go – vintage or new – and they’re wonderful pieces for adding personal style and character in every room in the house.
At Fig & Frolic, we love to make signs. It’s an affordable way to put art on your walls and a fun project to do. All it takes is a stencil, a pot or two of paint and a favorite word, saying or message to turn just about anything into sign art – random pieces of wood or metal, old flooring strips, wood paneling, plywood, beat-up card tables … you name it.
You can paint the background — or not, suit yourself.
But be sure to measure to make sure your saying will fit on the piece. Print out a copy of the saying and keep it at your side while you work. You don’t want to get finished and realize you’ve left out or misspelled a word.
Be sure to measure to make sure your saying will fit on the piece. Print out a copy of the saying and keep it at your side while you work. You don’t want to get finished and realize you’ve left out or misspelled a word.
The age-old art of Shibori – the Japanese dyeing technique – is easier than you think. Using our step-by-step directions for this fun project, you can create your own pillow cover designs to update that sofa or chair
1. Cut fabric into two pieces (one for front and one for back of pillow). The size depends on size of your pillow form. We used Roc-lon muslin. Always make your finished pillow cover two inches smaller than the pillow form. Example: for a 20" pillow form, cut fabric into two 19" squares, allowing for a 1/2" seam allowance.
2. In container, mix one tablespoon of Annie Sloan paint with about 10 cups of water. Stir until paint fully dissolved. Stir often to ensure paint stays mixed well. For the pillows we created, we used Napoleonic Blue, Burgundy, Antibes Green and Graphite.
3. Take one piece of fabric (which will be the back of the pillow) and loosely dip into the paint and water mixture. Swish around until fabric fully immersed. Lightly wring out and hang to dry with clothespins.
4. Next, use folding techniques on second piece of fabric (which will be the front of the pillow). Shibori tying and folding techniques are similar to those used in tie-dying.
Option 1: Fold fabric back and forth in a fan-like pattern. Then fold in half along short side. Clip clothespin around the rectangle.
Option 2: Fold fabric in roughly 4-inch square. Place a Ball jar lid on the front and back of the folded square and secure with either clothespins or paper clips.
Option 3: Fold fabric back and forth in a fan-like pattern. Fold piece in half along long side. Tightly wrap rubber bands along fabric piece using multiple bands in random fashion.
Make your own Christmas-themed decorative stenciled pillows –by following these basic instructions:
1. Always make your finished pillow cover two inches smaller than the pillow form. Example: for a 20” pillow form, cut fabric into two 19” squares, allowing for a 1/2” seam allowance.
2. If you plan to stencil, do it before sewing the pillow. Use a paint that will be permanent on fabric to make sure they are washable. We used Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan, of course. Lightly swipe your paintbrush over the stencil to get faded look. Make sure stencil is centered. So easy!
3. Next sew the zipper, connecting two sides. Use an invisible zipper that is actually longer than your pillow. So easy to sew. Just follow directions, then cut off the extra tail of the zipper.
4. Make sure your zipper is open enough to get your hand through, then sew the remaining sides, right sides together. Clip the corners diagonally to reduce bulk. Turn right side out. Press.
But you can get that look – and get tight-fitting professional decorative stenciled pillows – by following these basic instructions:
1. Always make your finished pillow cover two inches smaller than the pillow form. Example: for a 20" pillow form, cut fabric into two 19" squares, allowing for a 1/2" seam allowance.
2. If you plan to stencil, do it before sewing the pillow. Use a paint that will be permanent on fabric to make sure they are washable. We used Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan, of course. Lightly swipe your paintbrush over the stencil to get faded look. Make sure stencil is centered. So easy!
2. Next sew the zipper, connecting two sides. Use an invisible zipper that is actually longer than your pillow. So easy to sew. Just follow directions, then cut off the extra tail of the zipper.
3. Make sure your zipper is open enough to get your hand through, then sew the remaining sides, right sides together. Clip the corners diagonally to reduce bulk. Turn right side out. Press.
DIY projects from our friends at Fig & Frolic and CV Home & Garden magazine will keep you busy this fall! Make paper flowers, try your hand at Shibori tie-dying, make a trendy wall sign or stencil a pillow for the coming holidays.
The age-old art of Shibori – the Japanese dyeing technique – is easier than you think. Using our step-by-step directions for this fun project, you can create your own pillow cover designs to update that sofa or chair
You'll need: Pillow form
Fabric to cut two pieces for pillow
Scissors
Annie Sloan paint
Water
Clothespins
Paper clips
Ball jar lid
Rubber bands
String
Spray bottle
Iron
1. Cut fabric into two pieces (one for front and one for back of pillow). The size depends on size of your pillow form. We used Roc-lon muslin. Always make your finished pillow cover two inches smaller than the pillow form. Example: for a 20" pillow form, cut fabric into two 19" squares, allowing for a 1/2" seam allowance.
2. In container, mix one tablespoon of Annie Sloan paint with about 10 cups of water. Stir until paint fully dissolved. Stir often to ensure paint stays mixed well. For the pillows we created, we used Napoleonic Blue, Burgundy, Antibes Green and Graphite.
3. Take one piece of fabric (which will be the back of the pillow) and loosely dip into the paint and water mixture. Swish around until fabric fully immersed. Lightly wring out and hang to dry with clothespins.
4. Next, use folding techniques on second piece of fabric (which will be the front of the pillow). Shibori tying and folding techniques are similar to those used in tie-dying.
Option 1: Fold fabric back and forth in a fan-like pattern. Then fold in half along short side. Clip clothespin around the rectangle.
Option 2: Fold fabric in roughly 4-inch square. Place a Ball jar lid on the front and back of the folded square and secure with either clothespins or paper clips.
Option 3: Fold fabric back and forth in a fan-like pattern. Fold piece in half along long side. Tightly wrap rubber bands along fabric piece using multiple bands in random fashion.
Mix dye in a galvanized container or one that won't stain for shibori.
Did you ever make tissue-paper flowers? Well, our version for a poppy is easier because instead of tissue paper, we use coffee filters!
Simply dye the coffee filters the colors that you love and assemble “poppies” to fill vases around the house, use as a centerpiece for a brunch or buffet, or even give as gifts.
You’ll need:
2 sizes coffee filters (our large one measures 14 inches across)
1 small black tassel (for each flower) or 4 –inch piece black fringe
` 24-inch green crepe paper streamer
Masking tape
Glue
Pipe cleaners
Paint (we used orange for poppies, but use any color you chose)
Plastic or glass bowl
Newspaper
For the petals:
Spread a thick layer of newspapers in your work space. You’ll need room to spread out the filters to dry after dipping.
Dilute paint to a watery consistency in your bowl.
Fold filter to form a cone. Dip the cone into the paint, then use your fingers to gently squeeze out the excess. Be careful because filters tear easily.
Lay filter open and flat to dry. You can also do this over a bowl.
For flower stamens:
In a bowl, mix together glue and water to a thin consistency. Soak fringe or tassel in the water-glue mixture. Squeeze and form into a scrunched ball. Set aside and let dry.
To assemble:
Layer to sizes of filter, bigger one on the bottom, then pinch in the center to form a cup. Place stamens inside squeezed cup.
Tape back of flower to secure squeezed cup. Put 1 pipe cleaner on each side of the tape and tape again. Then twist pipe cleaners together and wrap with green streamer to form stem.
Editor’s note: Dye a coffee filter sized for 4-8 cup coffee maker, along with the two other sizes, then three together layer to create a rose.
It’s easiest to make the flowers in stages. First, dye all the coffee filters in the colors you want, and dip fringe in glue-water mixture. Let them all dry thoroughly.
Then set up an assembly line to actually create your flowers.
