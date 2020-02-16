2020 vendor applications open for Urban Farmers Market

WATERLOO -- The 2020 Waterloo Urban Farmers Market season is now accepting vendor applications for the 2020 season.
The market is seeking fresh produce, meat, flowers, food trucks, canned products, homemade baked goods, and handmade crafts. Local food producers are encouraged to apply.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
To request a copy of the 2020 vendor application, email DaQuan at urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org or visit our Facebook page at Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.
The market season will kick off on May 2 and run through October 31. The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.
New Photos: Our photographers and Cedar Valley nature
DUCKS ON THE POND
SHINE ON HUNTER'S MOON
THIS BIRD ISN'T CHICKEN, HE'S YELLOW
091619bp-dewdrops-03
091619bp-wild-art-dewdrops
091619kw-butterflies-02
SUMAC SIGNALS SUMMER'S END
Honey, I'm home
APRIL'S RARE CAPRICIOUS LOVELINESS
BUTTERFLIES AND BLOOMS
WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU THISTLES ...
FLOWERS IN THE RAIN
A study in black and white
081219bp-wild-art-raindrops-2
081219bp-wild-art-raindrops-1
061319bp-wild-art-dewdrop-flower-1
JUST DEW IT
GONNA SOAK UP THE SUN
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter