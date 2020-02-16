2020 vendor applications open for Urban Farmers Market

WATERLOO -- The 2020 Waterloo Urban Farmers Market season is now accepting vendor applications for the 2020 season.

The market is seeking fresh produce, meat, flowers, food trucks, canned products, homemade baked goods, and handmade crafts. Local food producers are encouraged to apply.

To request a copy of the 2020 vendor application, email DaQuan at urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org or visit our Facebook page at Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.

The market season will kick off on May 2 and run through October 31. The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.

