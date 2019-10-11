{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One vehicle rolled on its side in an accident at the Six Corners intersection in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said no major injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Kimball, Campbell and Williston avenues.

Waterloo Police are investigating the collision.

