WATERLOO – A driver ran off after crashing into a mobile home Thursday night.
The accident happened at about 9:10 p.m. when the sport utility vehicle struck a parked car and then swerved into 506 Eastgate Drive, according to firefighters.
Two thirds of the vehicle went into the mobile home before it stopped, said Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
A woman inside the home wasn’t injured, and the driver fled on foot before authorities arrived.
