Veeder elected to ninth term as Black Hawk County auditor

WATERLOO — It’s a ninth consecutive term in office for the county auditor.
Incumbent and Democrat Grant Veeder coasted to a victory Tuesday night over Republican Billie Jo Heth with 62.9% of the vote.
“I want to thank all the people that have supported me all the times I’ve been in office — not just support at the polls, support for me doing my job,” Veeder said after the results were tallied.
It was the first political foray for Heth, who is also Veeder’s payroll and accounting manager in the county auditor’s office.
Veeder, whose job includes overseeing elections, noted the record number of absentee ballots this year — 41,119, out of 66,926 ballots cast — didn’t lead to record turnout.
“Overall turnout was not much different than in past presidential elections,” he said.
While 61.4% of voters cast ballots absentee or early at in-person voting sites — way up from 2012’s previous record of 33% — turnout was roughly the same as in past elections: 74.24%, compared to 73% in 2016 and 74% in 2012, according to the county’s numbers.
“It seems to indicate people were choosing to vote early and at home because of the pandemic,” Veeder said.
Whether that change would continue post-coronavirus was anyone’s guess.
“Some people may see they prefer that experience and continue to vote absentee, but I don’t think everybody will,” he said.
Waterloo City Hall polling place
Rules of the road
Kimball Ridge Center
Grundy Center turning out to vote
Tracy Pryor
Waterloo Center for the Arts
Proud dog owner and voter
Waiting to vote
Waterloo voters
110320bp-election-day-06
110320bp-election-day-04
110320bp-election-day-03
110320bp-election-day-05
110320bp-election-day-07
110320bp-election-day-08
110320bp-election-day-01
110320bp-election-day-02
Early morning voting at Celebration Church
110320bp-election-day-09
110320bp-election-day-10
110320bp-election-day-11
110320bp-election-day-12
110320bp-election-day-13
110320bp-election-day-14
Black Hawk County auditor's race
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Grant Veeder (D)
|39485
|62.90
|Billie Jo Heth (R)
|23216
|36.99
|Write-ins
|69
|0.11
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.