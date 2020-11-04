 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veeder elected to ninth term as Black Hawk County auditor
0 comments
top story

Veeder elected to ninth term as Black Hawk County auditor

WATERLOO — It’s a ninth consecutive term in office for the county auditor.

Incumbent and Democrat Grant Veeder coasted to a victory Tuesday night over Republican Billie Jo Heth with 62.9% of the vote.

“I want to thank all the people that have supported me all the times I’ve been in office — not just support at the polls, support for me doing my job,” Veeder said after the results were tallied.

It was the first political foray for Heth, who is also Veeder’s payroll and accounting manager in the county auditor’s office.

Veeder, whose job includes overseeing elections, noted the record number of absentee ballots this year — 41,119, out of 66,926 ballots cast — didn’t lead to record turnout.

“Overall turnout was not much different than in past presidential elections,” he said.

While 61.4% of voters cast ballots absentee or early at in-person voting sites — way up from 2012’s previous record of 33% — turnout was roughly the same as in past elections: 74.24%, compared to 73% in 2016 and 74% in 2012, according to the county’s numbers.

“It seems to indicate people were choosing to vote early and at home because of the pandemic,” Veeder said.

Whether that change would continue post-coronavirus was anyone’s guess.

“Some people may see they prefer that experience and continue to vote absentee, but I don’t think everybody will,” he said.

Why should I subscribe to The Courier?
0 comments

Black Hawk County auditor's race

Candidates Votes Percent
Grant Veeder (D) 39485 62.90
Billie Jo Heth (R) 23216 36.99
Write-ins 69 0.11
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mychal Olson talks about voting for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News