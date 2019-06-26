WATERLOO — North Star Community Services will host its 23rd annual golf outing fundraiser on July 26.
The Van G. Miller Memorial Golf Outing will be at Gates Park Golf Course, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Registration and lunch will begin at noon, with dinner immediately following. The format is 4-person best shot, and people may register either as an individual golfer or a team. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
The $100 registration fee includes golf, cart, lunch, barbecue dinner, drink tickets and prizes. All proceeds will benefit the men and women with disabilities who are served by North Star.
There will be a raffle and “mulligans” will be available for purchase.
One hole-in-one winner will be the recipient of a boat, courtesy of Chain of Lakes Marine.
For more information and to register, go to www.northstarcs.org.
