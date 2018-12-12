WATERLOO — The Job Foundation has produced a Monopoly-style board game, “Valleyopoly,” customized with businesses from the Cedar Valley, as a fundraiser.
Local businesses are displayed on the box cover, board, cards and money of the classic game.
The locally founded nonprofit teaches financial asset building and leadership development, and provides mentoring and academic support to low-income youth in the Cedar Valley.
Mike Broshar with Invision Architecture designed the board. Other sponsors include Amy Wienands Real Estate, the Gallagher Family Foundation, R&N Investments, KWWL, Lockard Companies and Mudd Advertising.
The Valleyopoly board games are available now for purchase at Waterloo and Cedar Falls Hy-Vee locations, Fareway in Waterloo, Barn Happy in Cedar Falls or online at www.thejobfoundation.org, all for $25.
Games may also be purchased from student ambassadors at West High School and East High School for the same price, with a portion of the proceeds supporting their student organizations. All proceeds will go to fund the mission of the foundation.
