Students from Valley Lutheran School in Waterloo visited the Statehouse on Wednesday and participated in the 2023 Education Celebration that included speeches by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Attorney General Brenna Bird and others. Pictured, left to right, are Keller Wilson, Ethan L’Heureux, Taylor Mauser, D.W. Beltz, Ellie Bremner, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Jason Neifer, Micah Wilson, Lucas Tanney, Rachel Decker. (Not pictured, Ava L’Heureux and Brian L’Heureux.) The event, which attracted nonpublic school students from across the state, celebrated the recent enactment of legislation to create education savings accounts for parents.