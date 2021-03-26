Vaccine clinic set for Thursday in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Hy-Vee will partner with 211 Iowa to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waterloo for 1,170 area residents.

The clinic will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The clinic is by appointment only. Individuals who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with underlying health conditions as outlined by the CDC, can call 211 and a vaccine navigator will assist them in scheduling a vaccination appointment at the April 1 clinic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Recipients of the vaccine will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine provided at this clinic requires two doses. A clinic to administer second doses will be held for vaccine recipients on April 22 at the same time as their first dose appointment and at the same location.

Vaccine recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles until their appointment time slot. They should bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID (recommended); and a mask to wear.