 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine clinic set for Thursday in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Vaccine clinic set for Thursday in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are placed on a tray as vaccinations are administered on the UNLV campus on Jan. 12 in Las Vegas. 

 ETHAN MILLER, GETTY IMAGES

WATERLOO -- Hy-Vee will partner with 211 Iowa to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waterloo for 1,170 area residents.

The clinic will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The clinic is by appointment only. Individuals who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with underlying health conditions as outlined by the CDC, can call 211 and a vaccine navigator will assist them in scheduling a vaccination appointment at the April 1 clinic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Recipients of the vaccine will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine provided at this clinic requires two doses. A clinic to administer second doses will be held for vaccine recipients on April 22 at the same time as their first dose appointment and at the same location.

Vaccine recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles until their appointment time slot. They should bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID (recommended); and a mask to wear.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News