WATERLOO -- Members of Waterloo's ship and crew came to visit Tuesday.
Six members of the crew of the USS The Sullivans DDG-68 met with veterans and members of the Sullivan family for a reunion at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veteran Museum.
"I'm super proud to have the Navy's finest sailors here," said Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan. "This is our ship, this is Iowa's ship, Waterloo's ship and Waterloo's crew."
The reunion took place almost 77 years after the Sullivan brothers' death and 22 years after the ship was commissioned. More than one year ago the USS Juneau, which the Sullivan brothers served and died on with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was recovered from the ocean floor.
"We are so blessed in Waterloo to have these sailors come and walk the streets that the Sullivan boys walked on," Kelly Sullivan said.
Pat Eliason, commander, has captained the USS The Sullivans DDG-68 for more than two years.
"I've been on five ships and I will tell you none have that family feeling this one does," Eliason said.
Last year the ship and crew were on a deployment going through the Suez Canal.
"We were there for five months last year," Eliason said.
Eliason was joined by Jennifer Millerschone, command master chief, Chris Andrews, petty officer second class, Romaine Crawford, petty officer second class, Karen Rodriquez, petty officer third class, and Adam Butler, seaman.
Millerschone recently joined the crew in January 2019 and was impressed by how much Waterloo has honored the Sullivans.
"I'm very excited to be here and I'm very proud to be able to come back to the area where the boys are from," Millerschone said. "You're very proud of the heritage of the boys, as we are on the ship."
Jim Sullivan, the son of Albert Sullivan and a U.S. Navy veteran was there and excited to people there.
"I'm always glad to see the sailors from the Sullivan," Jim Sullivan said. "I was in the Navy so I know what it's like to be on a ship and out at sea."
The Grout Museum hosted the event in its lobby with several U.S. Navy veterans in attendance including, Yolando Loveless, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs executive director, and his wife Chiquita Loveless, both in their Navy dress whites.
"I've always said we're one of the luckiest museums in the country because we have family members who are still here in the community," said Billie Bailey, Grout Museum executive director. "Kelly is the ship's sponsor and I believe she does more than any other ship sponsor in the Navy."
This was the first time the crew of the USS The Sullivans DDG-68 came to visit Waterloo in three years. They were there partially for Navy Week in the Quad Cities.
"We are very fortunate and we're happy to host them and do our little bit," Bailey said.
Kelly Sullivan was ecstatic to see the crew.
"It's neat see how excited the crew is to be here," Kelly Sullivan said. "They know what Waterloo is, so when they come on board the ship they actually get quizzed. Waterloo is a part of the ship."
She calls the crew her Navy family.
"They are heroes, they are truly our country's heroes," Kelly Sullivan said.
