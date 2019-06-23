WATERLOO — The commanding officer, command master chief and four sailors from the guided-missile cruiser USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) will visit the hometown of the five Sullivan brothers Tuesday.
The crew will visit Waterloo alongside the ship’s sponsor, Kelly Sullivan Loughren, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan.
Loughren and the Sullivans crew will visit the Grout Museum, the local John Deere factory and various community tributes to the Sullivan brothers as part of their visit. They will also participate in the Quad Cities Navy Week on Monday through Friday along with crew members from the USS Sioux City (LCS 11).
“The legacy of the Sullivan Brothers is something we talk about often on board The Sullivans as a source of inspiration and strength,” said Cmdr. Pat Eliason, commanding officer of The Sullivans. “This is a really special opportunity for our sailors to interact with the community where the brothers grew up, especially with our ship’s sponsor, who does an amazing job keeping our connection to Waterloo and our ship’s history strong.”
USS The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo who served together aboard USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers — George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert — lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on Nov. 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. Surviving the brothers were their parents, Thomas and Alleta, sister Genevieve and the youngest brother’s wife, Katherine, and their son, James.
The family today includes two grandchildren of Albert Sullivan, Kelly Ann Sullivan Loughren and John Sullivan.
USS The Sullivans is the second U.S. warship to be named in honor of the Sullivans brothers.
