WATERLOO — Fifty years ago 74 sailors died on the USS Frank E. Evans off the coast of Vietnam. Their shipmate, Bill Thibeault, 69, is working to preserve their memory.
Those sailors’ names aren’t on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and Thibeault, of Connecticut, is working to change that. He’s written songs to raise awareness of his comrade in arms’ sacrifice. On Wednesday he came to Waterloo to the Grout Museum during the morning veterans coffee time and sang songs to commemorate his shipmates.
“We came close last year,” Thibeault said. “When we found out in July that it failed, I said, ‘I’ve got to wrap my head around this,” and being a musician I wrote a song.”
He’s on a cross-country tour to let people know about the USS Frank E. Evans. On June 3, 1969, the ship collided with the Australian aircraft carrier HMS Melbourne while on a training exercise. The USS Frank E. Evans was split in half by the impact. At least 199 sailors survived the disaster.
Hannah Ackerman, 23, of Cedar Falls, was at Thibeault’s concert. One of her relatives, Ronald Arthur Thibodeau, was killed during the incident. She’s has had a major hand bringing attention to the 74 sailors.
You have free articles remaining.
“I first got to know the USS Frank E. Evans when I was asked to perform for their naval reunion in Waterloo in 2011,” Ackerman said. “I got to know their wonderful history, and their accident, and their cause.”
She’s put on performances to bring attention to the 74 lost sailors.
“I haven’t given up,” Ackerman said. “I continue to bring awareness of their cause to everyone — veterans, politicians and other people. I’m going to help keep fighting their fight until they get what they deserve.”
Thibeault’s been trying to get the 74 sailor’s names on the Memorial Wall since 2003. This time he’s hoping to attract enough attention that the story becomes nationally recognized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.