DES MOINES – Another dry week with more isolated rain showers left 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Some farmers were finishing up soybean planting as planting nears conclusion. Other field activities included cutting hay and spraying crops. Drought concerns are increasing.
“While below-average precipitation in the first half of June has been helpful for field work, soil moisture levels remain low and drought conditions have worsened across large swaths of the state,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Though the more seasonal temperatures have helped alleviate some moisture stress in both corn and soybeans, we are now in an ‘El Niño Advisory’ and outlooks thankfully indicate more rainfall chances through the end of the month.”
Topsoil moisture condition rated 14% very short, 46% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 46% short, 40% adequate and 1% surplus.
People are also reading…
Corn emergence is nearing completion at 98%, one week ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. Corn condition declined to 70% good to excellent. Ninety-five percent of soybeans have emerged, 11 days ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the average. Soybean condition dropped to 66% good to excellent. Sixty-six percent of the oat crop has headed, 10 days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of normal. There were reports of some oat fields starting to turn color. Oat condition declined to 66% good to excellent.
Ninety-one percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, roughly two weeks ahead of last year and the five-year average. Hay condition declined to 49% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 41% good to excellent. No major livestock concerns other than precipitation needed to improve pasture conditions.
Weather summary
Spotty showers and thunderstorms were reported across much of Iowa last week, though unseasonably dry conditions continued, especially in northeastern Iowa, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Rainfall deficits were in the one- to two-inch range with only pockets in the northwest above normal. Warmer temperatures persisted across Iowa’s northwestern two-thirds while conditions were seasonal to cooler over the southeastern one-third; the statewide average temperature through the reporting period was 69.8 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal.
Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at multiple stations to 3.15 inches at Estherville Municipal Airport. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.53 inch, while the normal is 1.15 inches. Logan (Harrison County) and Sioux City Airport reported the week’s high temperature of 93 degrees on the 7th, on average 13 degrees above normal. Chariton (Lucas County) and Elkader (Clayton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 42 degrees on the 9th, on average 13 degrees below normal.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.