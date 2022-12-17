UScellular provides House of Hope with meal kits for 25 families

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — UScellular provided House of Hope with items Friday to prepare holiday meal kits for 25 families.
The company built out the menu, sourced products and delivered ingredients to provide meals as the first step in the nonprofit restarting its holiday meal delivery to families in need. House of Hope provides transitional housing for homeless single mothers and their children.
“House of Hope does so much for the community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Cedar Valley,” said Breanna Johnson, UScellular’s retail store manager in Waterloo. “Food has the power to connect people. We believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year.”
This holiday season, UScellular will provide food banks, pantries and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores also will collect donations for local food-focused nonprofits.
Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament
Battle of Waterloo1 19
Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry competes against West Delaware's Brady Schaul during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 1
Osage's Melanie Bruesewitz competes against Independence's Riley Rouse during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 2
Osage's Melanie Bruesewitz gets the pin for the fall against Independence's Riley Rouse during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 3
Independence's Dakota Whitman competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 4
Osage's Annaliese Arciniega competes against Independence's Dakota Whitman competes the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 5
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch gets the pin for the fall against Independence's Kenleigh Trumblee during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 6
Independence's Havana Griffith pins Osage's Aubrey Chapman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 7
Osage's Erika Power competes against Independence's Laura Trevino during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 8
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Independence's Izzy Strickert during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 9
Independence's Izzy Strickert competes against Osage's Leah Grimm during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo 10
Osage's Alexis Kolbet pins Independence's Ella Kennett during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 11
Osage's Brock Trees competes against Prairie's Alex Bumba during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 12
Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Prairie's Aiden Kirk during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 13
Osage's Nolan Heard competes against Prairie's Wyatt Vlasek during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 14
Osage's Chase Thomas competes against Prairie's Logan Redig during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 15
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against West Delaware's Carson Turnis during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 16
Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack competes against West Delaware's Blake Mather during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 17
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against West Delaware's Kyler Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 18
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against West Delaware's Macoy Roling during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Evie Wagner competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 21
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi competes against Osage's Katelynn Huebsch during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers competes against Osage's Aubrey Chapman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Karissa Oldenburger competes against Osage's Leah Grimm during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Osage's Emma Schipper during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth competes against Osage's Alexis Kolbet during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 26
Osage's Alexis Kolbet pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 27
Union, La Porte City's Jace Hedeman competes against Ankeny's JJ Maihan during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's Abby Doyle competes against Osage's Jalynn Goodale during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 28
Charles City's Tegan Cavanaugh competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Gracie Waage during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 28
Wapsie Valley's Brody Kleitsch competes against New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Ty Moudry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 29
Charles City's Kalia Richard competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Josephine Bond during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 29
Battle of Waterloo1 30
Charles City's Katelyn Miller competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Abby Osborn during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 31
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Asia Jahangir during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 32
Charles City's Destiny Kolheim competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Mackenzie Sizemore during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 33
Charles City's Nyssa Salinas competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Maya Fritz during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 34
Charles City's Leah Stewart competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Halley Beaudet during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 35
Cedar Falls' Destiny Hoeppner competes against Norwalk's Isabel Evans during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 36
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Norwalk's Madelyn Carroll during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 37
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas competes against Norwalk's Kayleigh Menenough during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 38
Cedar Falls' Rylie Nachazel competes against Norwalk's Kaitlyn Liedtke during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 39
Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake competes against Norwalk's Alysse Ivanovich during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
