UScellular provides House of Hope with meal kits for 25 families

WATERLOO — UScellular provided House of Hope with items Friday to prepare holiday meal kits for 25 families.

The company built out the menu, sourced products and delivered ingredients to provide meals as the first step in the nonprofit restarting its holiday meal delivery to families in need. House of Hope provides transitional housing for homeless single mothers and their children.

“House of Hope does so much for the community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Cedar Valley,” said Breanna Johnson, UScellular’s retail store manager in Waterloo. “Food has the power to connect people. We believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year.”

This holiday season, UScellular will provide food banks, pantries and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores also will collect donations for local food-focused nonprofits.

Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament Battle of Waterloo1 19 Battle of Waterloo 1 Battle of Waterloo 2 Battle of Waterloo 3 Battle of Waterloo 4 Battle of Waterloo 5 Battle of Waterloo 6 Battle of Waterloo 7 Battle of Waterloo 8 Battle of Waterloo 9 Battle of Waterloo 10 Battle of Waterloo1 11 Battle of Waterloo1 12 Battle of Waterloo1 13 Battle of Waterloo1 14 Battle of Waterloo1 15 Battle of Waterloo1 16 Battle of Waterloo1 17 Battle of Waterloo1 18 Battle of Waterloo1 20 Battle of Waterloo1 21 Battle of Waterloo1 22 Battle of Waterloo1 23 Battle of Waterloo1 24 Battle of Waterloo1 25 Battle of Waterloo1 26 Battle of Waterloo1 27 Battle of Waterloo1 27 Battle of Waterloo1 28 Battle of Waterloo1 28 Battle of Waterloo1 29 Battle of Waterloo1 29 Battle of Waterloo1 30 Battle of Waterloo1 31 Battle of Waterloo1 32 Battle of Waterloo1 33 Battle of Waterloo1 34 Battle of Waterloo1 35 Battle of Waterloo1 36 Battle of Waterloo1 37 Battle of Waterloo1 38 Battle of Waterloo1 39