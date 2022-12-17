 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UScellular provides House of Hope with meal kits for 25 families

House of Hope Group Photo

UScellular associates provided House of Hope in Waterloo with meal kits for 25 families Friday morning. As part of its Nourishing Connections holiday program, UScellular associates prepare media kits for 25 House of Hope families.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — UScellular provided House of Hope with items Friday to prepare holiday meal kits for 25 families.

The company built out the menu, sourced products and delivered ingredients to provide meals as the first step in the nonprofit restarting its holiday meal delivery to families in need. House of Hope provides transitional housing for homeless single mothers and their children.

More space for Sulentic Park

“House of Hope does so much for the community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Cedar Valley,” said Breanna Johnson, UScellular’s retail store manager in Waterloo. “Food has the power to connect people. We believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year.”

This holiday season, UScellular will provide food banks, pantries and shelters with needed supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores also will collect donations for local food-focused nonprofits.

