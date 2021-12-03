UScellular donates gift cards to Magical Mix Kids

CEDAR FALLS -- After working with its local team to learn about the needs of Cedar Valley nonprofit organizations, UScellular has made a donation to Magical Mix Kids.

Traveling in a holiday-themed truck, UScellular delivered $500 in gift cards to Magical Mix Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides worry-free vacations for chronically and terminally ill children of the Cedar Valley. The gift cards will go to children for use on those vacations.

“Giving back to the people and organizations that make the Cedar Valley an area we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” UScellular East Iowa Director of Sales Josh Olbricht said in a news release. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”

Magical Mix Kids staff is made up of people who want to help bring small dreams to life for children who battle a terminal or chronic disease or illness and have a financial need. Magical Mix Kids provides air transportation and lodging at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Through UScellular’s Locally Grown Joy initiative, organizations from hospitals to local Boys & Girls Clubs will receive a little extra cheer. Gifts range from toys for children to food donations for local homeless shelters.

In addition to community gifts, UScellular has a sweepstakes where $10,000 will go to the winner and another $10,000 will go to the Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) program of the winner’s choice at locallygrownjoy.uscellular.com.

