US Army incentive bonus at all-time high

Russia Ukraine War Deployment

Some of the 180 soldiers with the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team march to a charter airplane at Hunter Army Airfield during their deployment to Germany on Wednesday.  

 Stephen B. Morton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

No matter where you’re based in the United States, the Army is offering its highest sign-on bonus in recent memory, according to Captain Derek Swanson of the Northern Iowa Army Recruiting Company.

The $50,000 maximum for six-year enlistments was instated in early January, after it had been previously capped at $40,000, he said.

052818jr-memorial-day-parade-a

East High Army JROTC and band perform at the Memorial Day parade in Waterloo on May 9, 2018.

Swanson said it’s to keep up with “general competition in the marketplace” and denied it has to do with recent recruitment numbers.

A recruit will receive at most $10,000 after completing basic training and advanced initial training. Afterwards, the upfront pay is deposited in annual increments over the length of the enlistment contract.

The guaranteed of a maximum of $50,000 is based on a number of factors like job placement. One way to get it is if a person signs up for a six-year enlistment as an Air and Missile Defense crewmember, he said.

That person starts at $40,000, and then additional bonuses are assessed afterwards, a higher one, for example, being added if you pick an earlier military ship date.

Swanson said other flexible options incentivizing people to sign up for the Army are the two-year enlistment option, which is shorter than the typical six, and having the option to select the duty station of choice.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

