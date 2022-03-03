US Army incentive bonus at all-time high

No matter where you’re based in the United States, the Army is offering its highest sign-on bonus in recent memory, according to Captain Derek Swanson of the Northern Iowa Army Recruiting Company.

The $50,000 maximum for six-year enlistments was instated in early January, after it had been previously capped at $40,000, he said.

Swanson said it’s to keep up with “general competition in the marketplace” and denied it has to do with recent recruitment numbers.

A recruit will receive at most $10,000 after completing basic training and advanced initial training. Afterwards, the upfront pay is deposited in annual increments over the length of the enlistment contract.

The guaranteed of a maximum of $50,000 is based on a number of factors like job placement. One way to get it is if a person signs up for a six-year enlistment as an Air and Missile Defense crewmember, he said.

That person starts at $40,000, and then additional bonuses are assessed afterwards, a higher one, for example, being added if you pick an earlier military ship date.

Swanson said other flexible options incentivizing people to sign up for the Army are the two-year enlistment option, which is shorter than the typical six, and having the option to select the duty station of choice.

