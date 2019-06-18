WATERLOO — Perrine Coppage stood at the front of the auditorium in a business suit, rattling off her accomplishments during an impromptu mock interview: Associate’s degree from Hawkeye, studying at the University of Northern Iowa to get her bachelor’s degree.
But then she talked about the people who weren’t standing where she was standing.
“There’s a lot of people in the community just like me, who maybe — because of things in their background — they feel like they can’t speak up for themselves,” she said. “One of the things I want to do is help people like me, and show them it is possible.”
Applause followed her short speech, and a few in the audience approached Coppage with business cards. But then Esteven Juarez, one of four people from Michigan who had come to talk about Urban Alliance and its employment program, Momentum, offered a stern warning to those only wanting to look good.
“If you’re not willing to give her a job right now, don’t give her your card, don’t waste her time,” Juarez said. “But you would be a fool to miss out on an asset like this in your community.”
Coppage, beaming from the praise, got handed more than a few business cards from employers in the 200-person audience at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center at Hawkeye Community College’s Metro Center in downtown Waterloo on Monday night.
It was a surprise real-world example of relationship building, one of the reasons executives from the nonprofit Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo, Mich., came to Waterloo for a few days to introduce their employment-based program to Black Hawk County.
But Coppage also highlighted a more central issue: People like her — black residents of the Cedar Valley who face many barriers to employment — haven’t been getting many job offers in a place where there should be plenty.
Unemployment for black residents in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan statistical area was 19.7 percent in 2017, while unemployment for white residents was 4 percent — in a state with such low unemployment the governor just this week launched a campaign to attract workers from other states.
It’s one statistic out of many that catapulted the metro area to the dubious distinction of being named the No. 1 worst place to be black in the nation in a November report from a website called 24/7 Wall St.
“We got the 24/7 Wall Street report, but what are we going to do about it?” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart asked the crowd, made up of employers, nonprofit leaders and community members. “It’s time for us as a community to stop talking about it and start being about it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Cedar Valley Future Ready Iowa Summit invited Urban Alliance back to Waterloo to meet with business and community leaders beginning Monday to talk about its six-week Momentum program, which teaches life skills to people facing many barriers to employment.
They do that by valuing people’s strengths and building relationships — and treating each person as valuable, said Urban Alliance’s Luke Kujacznski.
“We look at a street or a neighborhood or a community and start talking about the problems,” he said. “But do we ever go into that community and say, ‘What do you want?’”
Urban Alliance began that work six years ago, working with people with criminal backgrounds and drug addiction who were unemployed, facing poverty or even homeless. Seventy-two percent of its students graduate the program, and 90% of those were placed with one of 55 partnering employers in Kalamazoo.
“It’s about seeing value,” said Urban Alliance’s Brian Parsons. “How do we behave when we’re seeing value in everyone? ... I’ve toiled, frustrated, in nonprofits before, where the attitude is, ‘Oh, that’s good enough for them.’ That’s the wrong attitude.”
They cautioned nonprofits against going for the “easy wins,” or taking on clients likely to bolster the next grant application.
“The community is waiting for us to get it right — desperately,” Parsons said.
Anthony Arrington, managing partner at Top Rank Staffing, asked Urban Alliance how it got employers to hire felons, former drug addicts and others whom society has deemed unemployable.
Kujacznski said they started small: If an employer wouldn’t hire those with criminal backgrounds, Urban Alliance invited that employer to conduct a mock interview instead, or teach a class, or mentor a student. Soon, they weren’t so adverse to the idea.
“It started a process in them where they knew their bias was complicating their decision-making process, and it started to roll,” he said.
An input session for businesses will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. today, while the community is invited to a forum from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Metro Center, 120 Jefferson St. No registration is required.
“We’re going to move forward,” promised Debra Hodges-Harmon of Iowa Works. “If you’re on board, call us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.