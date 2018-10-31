Try 1 month for 99¢
103117bp-trick-or-treat-parkade-7
Buy Now

Trick or treaters cross Main Street in Cedar Falls during Trick or Treat Downtown on Halloween in 2017.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — Trick-or-treat dates have been set for most area towns.

In Waterloo and Cedar Falls, costumed kids will be out between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Downtown Cedar Falls will have trick-or-treaters from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

  • Allison: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Aplington: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Clarksville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Denver: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Dike: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Dunkerton: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Dysart: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Elk Run Heights: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Evansdale: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Fredericksburg: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Gilbertville: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Hudson: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Independence: downtown 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; citywide 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Janesville: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Jesup: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • La Porte City: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Nashua: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Plainfield: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Raymond: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Reinbeck: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Sumner: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Traer: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments