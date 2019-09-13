WATERLOO – One woman was injured when her van backed over her at Crossroads Mall on Friday.
The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. outside Dillard’s, and it remains under investigation.
A family member said she had pulled into a parking spot near Dillard’s department store and thought she put the vehicle in park but had placed it in reverse.
The vehicle ran over both of her legs when she exited, according to the family member, and she was briefly trapped under the van.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.
