FAIRBANK (AP) — Firefighters have rescued a woman in labor from an ambulance stranded in a snowdrift on a rural northeast Iowa highway.
Seven volunteers with the Fairbank department answered the call around 3 a.m. Sunday. The ambulance taking the woman from Oelwein to Waterloo had gotten stuck on Iowa Highway 281 a few miles west of Fairbank. Assistant chief Kevin Bodensteiner said Monday that two department members with blades on their pickup trucks joined him and the department's four-wheel-drive ambulance and drove through wind-whipped snow on the slippery highway to reach the other ambulance.
The trucks cleared a patch through the drift, and the firefighters moved the woman into the Fairbank ambulance. Bodensteiner says they then took a different but still dicey route to Waterloo's UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, arriving around 5:45 a.m.
He says the woman's grandmother told him the young woman delivered a baby girl later Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.