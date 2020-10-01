 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Woman hit by vehicle in Waterloo
UPDATE: Woman hit by vehicle in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A woman using a crosswalk legally was hit by a driver making a left turn in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old woman, who wasn't named, didn't have life-threatening injuries but was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by ambulance, according to Waterloo Police.

Police say the woman, who was using a walker, was walking across Franklin Street just before 2 p.m. Wednesday when driver Tyreesha Gillam was making a left turn from East Third Street onto Franklin and hit her.

Gillam was not using a cell phone at the time, which was corroborated by a witness at the scene, according to police.

Gillam was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

