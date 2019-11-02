{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A Waterloo mail carrier was honored Wednesday for helping rescue a woman from a house fire.

Austin Rentz, who lives in Raymond but has been delivering mail in Waterloo for the past six years, has been named “National Hero of the Year” by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The 27-year-old Columbus High School graduate was in Washington, D.C., this week to accept the award during the union’s annual honors ceremony.

“I don’t think I did anything special,” Rentz said. “It’s just something any person would do.”

Rentz was delivering mail March 13, 2018, when he heard what he thought was a home security alarm. Knowing it was the home of the postmaster’s mother, he contacted his NALC Branch 512 president and asked him to alert the postmaster.

When he returned past the home, the alarm was louder.

“I saw all this black smoke coming out of the door,” said Rentz, who went into the home to help the elderly homeowner outside. The fire was caused by unattended cooking on the stove.

Award judges noted Rentz “placed himself in very grave danger to save a life and protect property.”

The NALC, which represents about 293,000 letter carriers nationwide, said their members often come across emergency situations during the course of their work.

Other award members include a Sacramento, Calif., postal employee who found a young girl hiding behind a tree who was running away from her kidnappers and notified authorities.

Regional hero-of-the-year winners included a letter carrier helped save two fellow employees struck by an out-of-control car; a mailman who saved a man and a beagle from an aggressive pitbull; and a mail carrier who aided a seriously injured boy who had been run over by a lawn mower.

More information is available at nalc.org/heroes.

